Vijender Singh to take on British boxer Rocky Fielding in 2018

Vijender Singh is scheduled to fight British boxer Rocky Fielding for the British and Commonwealth Super middleweight title. A press release said that Fielding has been ordered to defend his title against Vijender come March 30, 2018. Fielding had won the title on September 30 with a win over David Brophy in Liverpool.

Although the fight is scheduled for March 30, it will be confirmed only when both sides are on the same page and agree on the terms of the fight. 32-year-old Vijender Singh turned pro in October 2015 and since then has raced to a 9-0 record. He currently holds the WBO Asia Pacific and Oriental Super Middleweight title. Fielding, on the other hand, is far more experienced than Vijender and has won 25 of his 26 fights including 14 knockouts. He has held the WBA Inter-Continental super middleweight and WBA Commonwealth and English Super middleweight titles.

Vijender had most recently defeated Chinese boxer Zulpikar Maimaitial in a closely fought bout. The fight went all 10 rounds with Singh the winner in a unanimous verdict – 96-93, 95-94, 95-94. With that win, Vijender not only successfully defended his WBO Asia Pacific super middleweight title and also took his opponent’s WBO Oriental super middleweight belt. But the Haryana boxer gave the Oriental Super Middlewight belt back to Zulpikar. It was a time when tensions were mounting between India and China and Vijender said that he is giving back the belt as a way of appealing for peace at the border.

