Vijender Singh to defend WBO Oriental and Asia Pacific titles against Ernest Amuzu

India’s Vijender Singh is currently on a nine-fight unbeaten streak. (Source: PTI) India’s Vijender Singh is currently on a nine-fight unbeaten streak. (Source: PTI)

Indian boxing star Vijender Singh is set to defend his WBO Oriental and Asia Pacific Super middleweight titles against Ghana’s Ernest Amuzu in Jaipur on December 23.

Unbeaten in nine fights so far Vijender was last seen in action in August when he defeated China’s No.1 boxer Zulpikar Maimaitiali to claim the WBO Oriental title.

“I am really excited on having my 10th fight in India in the Pink City of Jaipur. I am training hard in the ring for the last two months and still have three weeks to go for my next fight, so looking forward to winning the third title fight in a row,” the Olympic bronze medallist said.

Announcing the launch of his new promotional company — Vijender Singh Promotions, he said, “the company will encourage the new talents and provide them a chance to be a part of a big show.

Ghana’s Ernest Amuzu will also be looking to win the 26th pro fight of his career. He has won 23 fights, 21 of them Konckouts, and lost only two in his pro career.

“So far Vijender has not faced any tough and experienced opponent like me, I am sure that after facing me in the ring he will realise how tough pro boxing is,” the 34-year-old boxer said.

“I am ready and fully prepared to defeat Vijender Singh in the early 3-4 rounds Knockout win,” he added.

It will be a change of venue for the boxer given that his previous bouts have took place in the metro cities of Mumbai and Delhi.

“I do not want to fight in the metros, I want to take the sport to small towns, so middle-class families can to also see the matches,” he said.

“I am sure it will be an exciting fight night for the people of Jaipur and I am confident that sports fans will come out in large number to support me when I compete for my third title fight,” he added.

