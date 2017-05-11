Vijender Singh terminates agreement with Queensberry Promotions

For future fights, Vijender is in discussions with current promoter IOS Boxing Promotions. For future fights, Vijender is in discussions with current promoter IOS Boxing Promotions.

WBO Super Middleweight Asia Pacific champion Vijender Singh who was promoted by IOS Boxing Promotions along with Frank Warren’s Queensberry Promotions has decided to terminate his agreement with Queensberry Promotions with immediate effect. The reason behind terminating this contract is Queensberry Promotions not honouring and delivering their contractual obligations for more than a year.

Commenting on this Vijender Singh said, “Yes, it is true that I have decided to end my agreement with Queensberry promotions. For future fights, I am in discussions with my current promoter IOS Boxing Promotions. There were a lot of things that Queensberry Promotions had committed to me as part of their contractual obligations but failed to deliver. I have had a very good career with them, but not fulfilling what you commit is something I don’t agree. Maybe in future, Queensberry and I work together, but as of now, I am only working with IOS Boxing Promotions. I am looking forward to having my next fight in July 2017 in Mumbai promoted by IOS.”

Neerav Tomar, Promoter IOS Boxing Promotions said “It is unfortunate that we could not go the distance with Queensberry Promotions due to non-delivery of contractual obligations from their end as they had committed future fights in the UK and globally which for the last one year they have been unable to do so. In order to ensure Vijender’s career progression in the professional boxing world, IOS on their own accord invested heavily and promoted his two title fights in India. Vijender and I are planning a series of fights starting from July in Mumbai. This will further enhance and fuel the growth of professional boxing in India”.

It may be recalled here that Vijender Singh and Queensberry Promotions entered into an agreement in mid-2015. Vijender has now decided to end the agreement and stay only and exclusively with IOS Boxing Promotions. From here on IOS will be responsible for future associations and promotions of Vijender Singh.

