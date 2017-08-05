Vijender Singh rakes in Twitter applause after stretching streak to 9-0

Indian boxer Vijender Singh continued his winning streak in won his ninth bout in the professional boxing ring after beating Zulpikar Maimaitiali of China in a unanimous decision at the NSCI Complex in Worli, Mumbai. Vijender won the bout that was adjudged 96-93, 95-94 and 95-94 by the three judges. After the bout an emotional Vijender said, “I want to dedicate this win to India-China friendship! There is some tension at the border, need peace. I don’t want the title, for peace and harmony at the border between India-China I will give it back to Maimaitial.”
Here we take a look at what pundits have to say about Vijender’s 9th consecutive win.
Congratulations my brother @boxervijender!! Sabash shera 👊#BattleGroundAsia. Keep rocking
— Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) 5 August 2017
Tough match this,but congrats @boxervijender .Enjoyed Hakka Noodles while watching ur fight & you made Chinese Hakka Bakka#BattleGroundAsia pic.twitter.com/6nlcX92MHM
— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) 5 August 2017
It was like a #MohammadAli vs #Tyson in styles of fighting..very well fought my brother @boxervijender..retains the title #BattleGroundAsia pic.twitter.com/aXHhrEr9au
— Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) 5 August 2017
Proud to witness this majestic win live! 🇮🇳 is screaming and cheering for you @boxervijender. You have done us proud as always. pic.twitter.com/uxty8VrlCz
— Neha Dhupia (@NehaDhupia) 5 August 2017
Many congratulations to you @boxervijender. Keep punching for glory.. http://t.co/S7QZC3vDKW
— Divya Singh🇮🇳 (@Divyasingh04) 5 August 2017
चीनी बाक्सर पर लाजवाब जीत के लिये चैम्पियन @boxervijender एवं देशवासियों को हार्दिक बधाइयाँ – मुबारका #BattleGroundAsia pic.twitter.com/ZIe4aYX5Yv
— Sanjay Pathak (@SanjayPathak3) 5 August 2017
मुक्केबाजी जगत में लगातार 9वां मुकाबला जीतने वाले Vijender Singh ने एक बार फिर देश का नाम रोशन किया।@boxervijender बहुत-बहुत बधाई। pic.twitter.com/sQ0GGMIZpk
— Kailash Vijayvargiya (@KailashOnline) 5 August 2017
Congratulations @boxervijender.!! You make us all very proud! #JaiHind 🇮🇳
— Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) 5 August 2017
