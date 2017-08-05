Vijender Singh rakes in Twitter applause after stretching streak to 9-0

Vijender won the bout that was adjudged 96-93, 95-94 and 95-94. (Source: AP) Vijender won the bout that was adjudged 96-93, 95-94 and 95-94. (Source: AP)

Indian boxer Vijender Singh continued his winning streak in won his ninth bout in the professional boxing ring after beating Zulpikar Maimaitiali of China in a unanimous decision at the NSCI Complex in Worli, Mumbai. Vijender won the bout that was adjudged 96-93, 95-94 and 95-94 by the three judges. After the bout an emotional Vijender said, “I want to dedicate this win to India-China friendship! There is some tension at the border, need peace. I don’t want the title, for peace and harmony at the border between India-China I will give it back to Maimaitial.”

Here we take a look at what pundits have to say about Vijender’s 9th consecutive win.

Congratulations my brother @boxervijender!! Sabash shera 👊#BattleGroundAsia. Keep rocking — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) 5 August 2017

It was like a #MohammadAli vs #Tyson in styles of fighting..very well fought my brother @boxervijender..retains the title #BattleGroundAsia pic.twitter.com/aXHhrEr9au — Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) 5 August 2017

Proud to witness this majestic win live! 🇮🇳 is screaming and cheering for you @boxervijender. You have done us proud as always. pic.twitter.com/uxty8VrlCz — Neha Dhupia (@NehaDhupia) 5 August 2017

Many congratulations to you @boxervijender. Keep punching for glory.. http://t.co/S7QZC3vDKW — Divya Singh🇮🇳 (@Divyasingh04) 5 August 2017

