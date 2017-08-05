Latest News

Vijender Singh rakes in Twitter applause after stretching streak to 9-0

Indian boxer Vijender Singh continued his winning streak in won his ninth bout in the professional boxing ring after beating Zulpikar Maimaitiali of China in a unanimous decision at the NSCI Complex in Worli, Mumbai.

Published:August 5, 2017
Vijender Singh, Vijender Singh bout, Vijender Singh vs Zulpikar Maimaitiali, sports news, Indian Express Vijender won the bout that was adjudged 96-93, 95-94 and 95-94. (Source: AP)
Indian boxer Vijender Singh continued his winning streak in won his ninth bout in the professional boxing ring after beating Zulpikar Maimaitiali of China in a unanimous decision at the NSCI Complex in Worli, Mumbai. Vijender won the bout that was adjudged 96-93, 95-94 and 95-94 by the three judges. After the bout an emotional Vijender said, “I want to dedicate this win to India-China friendship! There is some tension at the border, need peace. I don’t want the title, for peace and harmony at the border between India-China I will give it back to Maimaitial.”

Here we take a look at what pundits have to say about Vijender’s 9th consecutive win.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

