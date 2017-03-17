Vijay Goel urges Jammu & Kashmir Chief Minister to provide infrastructure for Kickboxers

Sports Minister Vijay Goel on Thursday urged Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti to provide adequate infrastructure to the state kickboxers after a medal-winning young Kashmiri athlete uploaded a video in social media requesting the government to improve facilities.

Miss Tajamul Islam, an 8-year-old Kashmiri girl, who had won a gold medal in 2016 World Kickboxing Championship in Italy in the sub-junior category, released a video in social networking site ‘twitter’.

In the video, Tajamul urged “the government to take steps towards creating indoor facilities for the athletes in the state of J&K.”

Tajamul, who could also be seen in the video, requested “the government to improve the state of Ali Sports Academy, where she trains.”

In the letter addressed to the J&K CM, the Sports Minister said: “The Government of India has funded establishment of Multi-Purpose Halls in all districts in J & K under the special package.

“I shall be grateful if you could kindly look into the matter personally and take necessary steps towards providing adequate sporting infrastructure for athletes in the field of Kickboxing in the state of J & K.

“In case Miss Tajamul Islam needs some specific assistance as individual sports person, the Government of India will be happy to consider the request,” the letter said.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now