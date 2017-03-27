Vijay Goel felicitates Indian Special Olympics athletes

Vijay Goel said their win is a source of inspiration for youngsters. (Source: Twitter) Vijay Goel said their win is a source of inspiration for youngsters. (Source: Twitter)

Sports Minister Vijay Goel on Monday felicitated special athletes, coaches and officials who won a rich haul of 73 medals at the Special Olympics World Winter Games in Austria held from March 14 to 25.

Competing against 2700 athletes from 107 countries, India bagged 37 gold, 10 silver and 26 bronze medals and secured fifth position in the overall medals tally.

The Sports Ministry had earlier cleared a contingent of 90 athletes, 23 coaches and three officials at full cost to the government.

The total cost for participation for the Indian contingent at the Special Olympics Winter Games was about Rs 1.50 crore.

Speaking on the occasion, th Minister said these athletes have proved that by devotion and determination a person can achieve anything in his life.

Goel expressed hope that many of these special athletes will become a sporting star and bring glory to the nation in future as well.

He congratulated each member of the team and wished them luck for future competitions.

Goel said their win is a source of inspiration for youngsters and the government will continue to support their endeavours.

आज अपने निवास पर @SpecialOlympics टीम भारत का स्वागत किया;73 मेडल जीत कर विश्व स्तर पर इन सभी ने देश का नाम उज्जवल किया है, हम गर्वित हैं pic.twitter.com/yVviHUU3jS — Vijay Goel (@VijayGoelBJP) 27 March 2017

