Vijay Goel assures full support to ailing Dingko Singh

Former Asian Games gold-medallist boxer Dingko Singh, who is battling cancer, has been provided initial financial help to cover his medical expenses and all his needs will be taken care of, Sports Minister Vijay Goel said.

Dingko, who is being treated at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, was reportedly forced to sell his house to pay for his treatment.

Goel said the Manipuri has been visited by Sports Authority of India (SAI) Director General and will be provided all the help he needs.

Bangkok Asian Games gold medallist boxer Dingko Singh battles cancer

“Dingko Singh has been provided initial financial aid & he has been assured that whatever his needs are will be taken care of,” Goel tweeted.

“Dingko is also a #SAI coach in Imphal. DG @Media_SAI visited him & promised him all possible help. We pray for his speedy recovery,” he added.

The 38-year-old Dingko is best remembered for his gold medal at the 1998 Asian Games.