Vijay Goel approves appointment of foreign coaches in athletics

Vijay Goel said appointments of foreign coaches and support staff have been made until 2020 Olympics. (Source: Express archive) Vijay Goel said appointments of foreign coaches and support staff have been made until 2020 Olympics. (Source: Express archive)

Sports Minister Vijay Goel on Thursday approved the appointment of two foreign coaches and support staff for India’s athletics disciplines.

He said that his ministry is committed to provide sportspersons with all possible help – from sports infrastructure to equipments – in helping them to prepare and

participate in international competitions.

Goel said appointments of foreign coaches and support staff have been made until 2020 Olympics and they will be subject to performance review annually.

The appointments were recommended by the foreign coach selection committee under the chairmanship of sports secretary.

Following are the appointments approved:

Dave Smith (Australia): Race walking

Galina P Bukharina (USA): 400m and 400m relay

Dmitry Kislev (Russia): Masseur

Elmira Kisleva (Russia): Masseur.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now