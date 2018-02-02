  • Associate Sponsor
Latest News

Victims’ father tries to attack Larry Nassar in courtroom

A father of three victims of Larry Nassar tried to attack the disgraced former sports doctor Friday during a court hearing in Michigan.

By: AP | Published: February 2, 2018 9:53 pm
Larry Nassar, Larry Nassar news, Larry Nassar updates, Larry Nassar sentenced, Larry Nassar sexual abuse, sexual abuse charges, sports news, Indian Express The incident came during the third and final sentencing hearing for Nassar on sexual abuse charges. (Source: AP)
Top News

A father of three victims of Larry Nassar tried to attack the disgraced former sports doctor Friday during a court hearing in Michigan.

After two of his daughters spoke, the father, Randall Margraves, asked the judge for “five minutes” in a locked room with Nassar. The judge said she couldn’t do that. He then asked for one minute, and later said he was a “distraught father.”

The judge cautioned Margraves after he called Nassar a profanity. The father then rushed at Nassar, though he was quickly tackled by bailiffs. Two of his daughters had given statements earlier in court. They said their other sister also had been molested by Nassar.

Crying could be heard in the courtroom as Nassar was escorted out. Assistant Attorney General Angela Povilaitis told families in the courtroom to “use your words” and that violence “is not helping your children.”

The incident came during the third and final sentencing hearing for Nassar on sexual abuse charges. The charges in this case focus on his work with Twistars, an elite Michigan gymnastics club.

More than 30 victims have given statements so far. During a similar hearing that ended last week, more than 150 girls and women came forward to say Nassar abused them under the guise of medical treatment.

More victims are expected to speak. The proceedings are likely to extend into next week.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
  1. No Comments.
Live Cricket Scores & Results
Most Read

Best of Express

If instead of guns and stones, youth pick up bat and ball, atmosphere in Kashmir will become beautiful 
indian super league 2017 schedule

indian super league 2017 points table