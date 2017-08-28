Only in Express

Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu launches National Sports Talent Search Portal

Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu officially launched the Sports Ministry’s much-awaited ‘National Sports Talent Search Portal’ at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in New Delhi on Monday.

By: ANI | New Delhi | Published:August 28, 2017 4:53 pm
The portal will provide a three step simple process for registration, profile creation and upload of achievements.
Sports Minister Vijay Goel was also present at the occasion among others.

Sports Minister Vijay Goel was also present at the occasion among others.

The portal will provide a three step simple process for registration, profile creation and upload of achievements.

The portal will enable any person from across India to upload his information and as per that the ministry will tap their talent and train them further in their respective disciplines.

The portal will also be available as an App which can be downloaded on smartphones.

