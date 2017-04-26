Velavan Senthilkumar, Harinder Pal Sandhu win at Asian Individual Squash Championship

India’s Velavan Senthilkumar entered the pre-quarterfinals alongwith Harinder Pal Sandhu but Aditya Jagtap suffered a loss against Malaysia’s Mohammed Nafizwan Adnan at the 19th Asian Individual Squash Championship in Chennai on Wednesday.

Senthilkumar, who had reached two PSA World Tour event finals recently, breezed past Soheil Shameli of Iran 11-1, 11 -5, 11-5 in the first round and received a walk over from Farhan Zaman of Pakistan.

Harinder defeated Reymark Begornia of Philippines 11-1, 11-5, 11-4, while Aditya lost 5-11, 6-11, 8-11 to Nafizwan in another match.

In the women’s section, Indian player Sunayna Kuruvilla stunned 12th-seed Choe Yura of Korea in straight games.

However, R Lakshya was outlasted by 11th seed Foo Zoe Yuk Han of Malaysia in five games.

In another match, ninth-seeded Indian Sachika Ingale lost a five-game encounter to Malaysia’s Aifa Zaman.

Top-seed Max Lee of Hong Kong, meanwhile, outplayed Navid Maleksabet of Iran 11-8, 11-6, 11-6 to sail into the pre- quarterfinals.

Results: Men’s singles (second round): Max Lee (1) (Hong Kong) beat Navid Maleksabet (Iran) 11-8, 11-6, 11-6; Wong Chi Him (13) (Hong Kong) beat Samuel Kang (Singapore) 11-4, 12-10, 11-7; Abdulla Al-Tamimi (6) (Qatar) beat Waqar Mehboob (Pakistan) walkover; Yuen Chee Wern (7) (Malaysia) beat Ko Young-Jo (Korea) 11-8, 11-9, 11-7; Ahmad Alsaraj (Jordan) beat Tayyab Aslam (12) (Pakistan) walkover.

Yip Tsz Fung (4) (Hong Kong) beat Yoo Jae-Jin (Korea) 11 -7, 11-4, 11-6; Ng Eain Yow (14) (Malaysia) beat Park Jong- Myoung (Korea) 11-3, 11-3, 11-4; Leo Au (5) (Hong Kong) beat Lee Geondong (Korea) 11-6, 11-3, 11-8; Muhammad Addeen Idrakie (Malaysia) beat Farhan Mehboob (8) (Pakistan) walkover;

Mohammad Alsarraj (16) (Jordan) beat Syed Azlan Amjad (Qatar) walkover.

Harinder Pal Singh Sandhu (15) (India) beat Reymark Begornia (the Philippines) 11-1, 11-5, 11-4; Velavan Senthilkumar (India) beat Farhan Zaman (9) (Pakistan) walkover; Mohd Nafiizwan (3)(Malaysia) beat Aditya Jagtap (India) 11-5, 11-6, 11-8.

1st round: Navid Maleksabet (Iran) beat Robert Garcia (the Philippines) 6-11, 11-6, 11-9, 7-11, 11-6; Samuel Kang (Singapore) beat Arhant Keshar Simha (Nepal) 11-4, 11-1, 11-2; Reymark Begornia (the Philippines) beat Erfan Jamshidi (Iran) 11-4, 11-5, 11-3; Velavan Senthilkumar (India) beat Soheil Shameli (Iran) 11-1, 11-5, 11-5; Aditya Jagtap (India) beat Ryunosuke Tsukue (Japan) 9-11, 7-11, 11-6, 11-6, 11-4.

Yoo Jae-Jin (Korea) beat Pang Ka Hoe (Singapore) 11-9, 10-12, 11-7, 12-10; Lee Geondong (Korea) beat David Pelino (the Philippines) 11-8, 11-2, 11-6; Alireza Shameli (Iran) beat Amrit Thapa Magar (Nepal) 11-5, 11-5, 11-6; Benedict Chan (Singapore) beat Lydio Espinola Jr (the Philippines) 11-3, 11 -6, 11-5.

Women’s singles (1st round): Lee Jihyun (Korea) beat Taba Taghavi (14) (Iran) 9-11, 11-5, 11-6, 11-5; Rachel Mae Arnold (8) (Malaysia) beat Park Eunok (Korea) 11-8, 11-8, 11-6; Liu Tsz Ling (5) (Hong Kong) beat Au Yeong Wai Yhann (Singapore) 11-9, 11-7, 11-5; Eum Hwayeong (Korea) beat Ailee Nayeri (15) (Iran) 4-11, 4-11, 11-3, 11-6, 11-6; Lee Andrea Jia Qi (10) (Malaysia) beat Fereshteh Eghtedari (Iran) 11-5, 11-3, 11-4.

Tong Tsz Wing (6) (Hong Kong) beat Ghazal Sharafpour (Iran) 11-4, 11-1, 11-4; Misaki Kobayashi (7) (Japan) beat Yvonne Alyssa Dalida (the Philippines) 12-10, 11-1, 11-2; Jemyca Aribado (13) (the Philippines) beat Sneha Sivakumar (Singapore) 11-5, 11-2, 11-9.

Satomi Watanabe (16) (Japan) beat Urwashi Joshi (India) 11-5, 12-10, 11-3; Foo Zoe Yuk Han (11) (Malaysia) beat R Lakshya (India) 9-11, 11-4, 9-11, 11-6; Sunayna Kuruvilla (India) beat Choe Yura (12) (Kor) 11-4, 11-8, 11-8; Aifa Zaman (Malaysia) beat Sachika Ingale (India) 11-7, 11-6, 7-11, 11- 13, 13-11.

