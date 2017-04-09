Latest News

Vasyl Lomachenko makes easy work of Jason Sosa before ninth technical knock out

Vasyl Lomachenko (8-1, 6 KOs looked close to knocking out Sosa (20-2-4) on several occasions before Sosa's corner stopped the fight.

By: AP | Oxon Hill | Published:April 9, 2017 12:30 pm
Vasyl Lomachenko defeated Jason Sosa. (Source: AP)

Vasyl Lomachenko dominated Jason Sosa before recording a ninth-round technical knockout to defend his WBO junior lightweight belt and complete a three-fight Ukrainian sweep on Saturday night.

Lomachenko (8-1, 6 KOs), a two-time Olympic champion who is considered among the world’s best fighters, looked close to knocking out Sosa (20-2-4) on several occasions before Sosa’s corner stopped the fight.

Fellow Ukrainian Aleksandr Usyk (12-0) defended his WBO cruiserweight title with a 117-110 unanimous decision over Mike Hunter (12-1) in opener of an HBO fight card and the maiden event at the MGM National Harbor.

And Oleksandr Gvozdyk (13-0, 11 KOs) won by a third-round technical knockout over Yuniesky Gonzalez in to unify the NABF and NABO light heavyweight belts.

