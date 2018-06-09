Uttar Pradesh government funds labourer’s daughter to represent India at ISSF Junior World Cup

Priya Singh has been shortlisted to represent India at ISSF Junior World Cup. (Source: ANI) Priya Singh has been shortlisted to represent India at ISSF Junior World Cup. (Source: ANI)

Priya Singh, teenage daughter of a Meerut labourer, put aside her difficulties to get shortlisted to represent India at the 50m rifle prone ISSF Junior World Cup, scheduled to be held in Suhl, Germany in June. Making it this far with a borrowed rifle, Priya thought that she would have to miss the championship due to lack of funds but the Uttar Pradesh government came to her assistance by providing her aid Rs 4.5 lakh.

According to the government policy, only the top three finishers are provided with financial assistance while Priya finished at fourth in the list of six. Her father, Brijpal Singh, who earns Rs 10,000 a month to make both ends meet for a family of four children, said that he had approached both the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for help.

Adityanath on Saturday asked the Meerut District to arrange for her conveyance and approved a financial aid of Rs 4.5 lakh. “As soon as I came to know about it, I instantly approved an amount of Rs 4.5 lakh to be provided to her by state government. Meerut District Magistrate has been asked to arrange her conveyance,” Adityanath told ANI.

Explaining that the government looks after the expenses of only top three participants, National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) secretary Rajiv Bhatia told Times of India, “We fully support Priya and we are helping her out with the gun permit so that she is able to participate in the Suhl event. As far as financial assistance is concerned, our hands are tied. The government takes care of all expenses, including ammunition, for the top three participants. The remaining ones have to take care of their travel and stay.”

“I received a copy of the letter of invitation written by the German Shooting Federation to National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) on May 22. Since then, my father and I have been running around, approaching people for financial assistance. I personally visited the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) and left an application. For three days, we also tried to meet Union minister of state for youth affairs and Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore,” Priya said.

Due to unavailability of a gun, Priya has not participated in events from 2017 since she ended her term as cadet with the National Cadet Corps. With the NCC equipment, Priya had won 17 medals between 2014 and 2017, including gold in the All India National Shooting Championship in 2016 and 2017.

