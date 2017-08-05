Usain Bolt’s last race live streaming: When and where to watch the race, live TV coverage, time in IST

Latest News
Usain Bolt's last race live streaming: Usain Bolt will run his last 100m race in London. Catch all the live action and coverage from the race here.

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: August 5, 2017 10:39 pm
Usain Bolt, Usain Bolt's last race, Usain Bolt's last race live streaming, Usain Bolt's last race live tv streaming, athletics news, indian express Usain Bolt will run his final 100m race on August 6. (Source: Reuters)
Jamaican runner Usain Bolt is all set to run his last 100m race at the World Athletics Championship in London. The Jamaican sprinter will call time on his career at the end of the IAAF World Athletics Championship. His marquee race, undoubtedly, would be his gold medal defence on Saturday night (2.15 AM IST). “My sponsor has asked me to go on for another year; to 2017 and London,” he said of his decision to retire this year.

“But I’ll be doing one event, the 100. I’ve already discussed it with my coach. I can concentrate on that, and on retiring on a winning note.” Earlier, talking about his 100m heat performance the Jamaican said,” “That was very bad. “I stumbled coming out of the blocks. I’m not very fond of these blocks. I think these are the worst ones I’ve ever experienced. I have to get this start together because I can’t keep doing this. “It’s shaky. When I did my warm-up it (the blocks) pushed back. It is just not what I am used to, not as sturdy or firm.”

When is Usain Bolt’s last race? The semi-final of the Men’s 100m is at 23:25 (11:30 pm IST) on August 5 while the final at 2:15 am (IST) on August 6.

What channel will air Usain Bolt’s last race? The Usain Bolt’s last race will telecast on Star Sports.

Where is Usain Bolt’s last race? Usain Bolt’s last race is in London.

Though Bolt would be running his final 100m run race on Saturday his final race will take place on August 12 i.e next Saturday where he would take the track in the men’s 4X100m final.

