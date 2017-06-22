Usain Bolt to return to Diamond League after six years

Usain Bolt won eight Olympic Gold medals in his career. (Source: File) Usain Bolt won eight Olympic Gold medals in his career. (Source: File)

The ‘fastest man’ alive Usain Bolt will run the 100 metres at the IAAF Diamond League in Monaco on July 21, organisers confirmed on Thursday. Bolt, who won eight Olympic medals and is on the verge of hanging his boots, will be returning to the Louis II Stadium for the first time since 2011.

Last time he raced in Monaco six years ago, the Jamaican superstar finished the race in 9.88 seconds.

The IAAF World Championship London 2017 will be the final race for the 30-year old sprinter. Bolt, who is preparing for the World Championship, won his first race of the year in Kingston earlier this month in 10.03 seconds and is also due to run in Ostrava on June 28.

Other confirmed stars for the Herculis EBS meeting include the likes of pole vault world record-holder Renaud Lavillenie, world and Olympic triple jump champion Caterine Ibarguen, Olympic javelin champion Thomas Rohler, Olympic 1500m champion Matthew Centrowitz, world 1500m champion Asbel Kiprop, world javelin champion Julius Yego, world high jump champion Maria Lasitskene and Olympic steeplechase champion Conseslus Kipruto.

The 30-year-old saw his tally of Olympic gold medals reduced from nine to eight earlier this year, when the Jamaican team were stripped of their 2008 4x100m medals after Nesta Carter’s disqualification for doping.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd