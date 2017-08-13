Usain Bolt thanks fans for ‘infinite love’

Usain Bolt pulled up injury in 4X100 relay at World Championships. (Source: Instagram) Usain Bolt pulled up injury in 4X100 relay at World Championships. (Source: Instagram)

Usain Bolt has thanked his fans after the Jamaican’s last race ended in a disappointing manner. Bolt pulled up injury during the final leg of 4×100 metres relay at the World Championships. He took to social media and wrote, “Thank You my peeps. Infinite love for my fans 🙌🏽🙌🏽” on his Instagram account.

Later, the sprint great’s teammates revealed that Bolt continuously apologised to them for not getting over the line. “He kept apologising to us but we told him there was no need to apologise,” Forte said. “Injuries are part of the sport.”

“It just happened – Usain Bolt’s name will always live on,” McLeod said.

On the other side, Justin Gatlin who bagged the gold in 100m last week paid tribute to Bolt. “I think it was the elements (that caused the injury). I’m sorry he got this injury. He is still the best in the world,” Gatlin said.

“This is farewell time, I am sentimental about it already now. In the warm-up area, we give ourselves respect and greeted each other. Usain Bolt is a great athlete,” he added.

The event was eventually won by the Great Britain. Earlier, Bolt had to settle with bronze in his last 100m race by registering a time of 9.95 seconds. He was stunned by Gatlin of USA and Christian Coleman of USA who took home the gold and silver medals respectively with times of 9.92 and 9.94 seconds. Bolt was eyeing a fourth gold medal at the World Athletics Championship.

