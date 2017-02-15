Menu
Usain Bolt, Simone Biles, Michael Phelps win Laureus Awards: Twitterati applaud top sports stars

Laureus Sports Awards were presented in Monaco on Tuesday with Usain Bolt and Simone Biles bagging the key honours.

By: Express Web Desk | Published:February 15, 2017 2:59 pm
laureus sports awards, laureus sports, laureus awards, sports awards, usain bolt, simone biles, michael phelps, laureus awards twitter, sports news Usain Bolt, Simone Biles, Nico Rosberg and Michael Phelps among winners. (Source: Laureus Awards)

Jamaican sprint great Usain Bolt was crowned as the Laureus World Sportsman of the Year for a fourth time while American gymnast Simone Biles won the top honour in the women’s category on Tuesday in Monaco.

Bolt pipped the likes of Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo, world tennis No. 1 Andy Murray and Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James.

Biles, who bagged four Gold medals (Team, All-around, Vault, Floor exercise) and a bronze medal in balance beam at the Rio Olympics, secured the accolade ahead of Laura Kenny, Katie Ledecky and Allyson Felix.

Laureus awards were hosted by British actor Hugh Grant, where the 23-time Olympic gold medalist, Michael Phelps won the World Comeback of the Year presented by Boris Becker. Phelps was honoured for his six-medal performance in Rio.

Premier League champions Leicester City picked up the Spirit of Sport prize, as were Chicago Cubs, who secured the World Team of the Year Award.

Formula One champion Nico Rosberg, who retired from Formula 1 post winning the Championship by defeating teammate Lewis Hamilton won the Breakthrough of the Year Award. Rachel Atherton topped off her perfect season by winning the World Action Sportsperson of the Year.

Laureus Awards are held every year and they recognise the best in different categories for their contribution to the sport and excellence.

