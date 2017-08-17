Usain Bolt reveals injury details after being questioned for falling in farewell race

Usain Bolt of Jamaica reacts after the final. (Source: Reuters) Usain Bolt of Jamaica reacts after the final. (Source: Reuters)

Usain Bolt on Thursday revealed injury details on Twitter after he was questioned for falling in his farewell race at the World Athletics Championships. He later deleted the tweets saying that he has never cheated his fans in any way.

Saying that his injury would need three months of rehabilitation, Bolt said, “Sadly I have tear of the proximal myotendineous junction of biceps femoris in my left hamstring with partial retraction. 3 months rehab.”

“I don’t usually release my medical report to the public but sadly I have sat and listened to people questioning if I was really injured. I have never been one to cheat my fans in any way & my entire desire at the championship was run one last time for my fans. Thanks for the continued support my fans and I rest, heal and move onto the next chapter of my life #Love&LoveAlone.”

The tweets were removed minutes after they were posted by the Jamaican.

In his final relay, Bolt pulled up sharply, falling to the ground and losing the race. He previously ended his 100meters career with a bronze while Justin Gatlin won gold. The hamstring injury will also leave him out of the Manchester Untied charity match against Barcelona next month.

