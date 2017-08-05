Usain Bolt Retires: Legend’s Swansong

Usain Bolt will run his final 100m race. Usain Bolt will run his final 100m race.

Usain Bolt’s season best of 9.95 seconds is his slowest going into a major championships since he won gold at the Beijing Olympics in 2008. Turning 31 this month and plagued by a recurring back injury, Bolt is expected to turn on the turbocharger in the final of the men’s 100 metres on Saturday night. His past performances prove that when on the big stage, he always steps it up. Here’s looking at how he saves the best for D-day.

Can Gatlin spoil his party? Olympic bronze medallist Andre De Grasse was to be the strongest challenger to Bolt but the Canadian has pulled out with a hamstring injury. So can anyone beat Bolt?

Yohan Blake: SB: 9.90. Once considered as Bolt’s heir apparent, the Jamaican faded away following a string of injuries. At present, he is nursing a groin injury.

Christian Coleman: SB: 9.82 – The 21-year-old American is the fastest man this season. However, his big-race temperament is still in question.

Justin Gatlin: SB: 9.95 – The American has the exact same season best as Bolt but at 35, he isn’t as fast as he was a couple of years back.

Where is Bolt the fastest and slowest in the 100m sprint?

Slowest at the start, fastest between 60m to 80, and stepping off the pedal at the finish is how Usain Bolt went about breaking the World record in Berlin eight years ago. A break-up of the speed during Bolt’s 9.58-second 100 metre race at the Berlin World Championships of 2009.

Longest stride: 2.38m The average stride length in metres of Bolt during the men’s 100 metre final at the Rio Olympic Games.

Least number of steps: 42 The bigger stride length translates into less number of steps when it comes to Bolt completing a 100 metre race.

Second slowest reaction time: .155 is Bolt’s reaction time on the starting block in the Rio Olympics final, the second slowest in the field.

