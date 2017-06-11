Usain Bolt receives emotional farewell after winning final 100m race on home soil, watch video

Jamaica’s Usain Bolt celebrates after winning the “Salute to a Legend ” 100 meters during the Racers Grand Prix at the national stadium in Kingston. (Source: AP) Jamaica’s Usain Bolt celebrates after winning the “Salute to a Legend ” 100 meters during the Racers Grand Prix at the national stadium in Kingston. (Source: AP)

All eyes were on the legend as an end of an era approached. Usain Bolt, who was going to run his final 100 metres sprint on home soil, looked nervous as he stood with other competitors ahead of the race in front of a packed stadium who came to pay tribute to the legend.

A crowd of 30,000 had gathered in the stadium to watch their hero race for the last time on the same track where he launched his international career back in 2002.

The 30-year-old is set to retire after August’s world championships in London but took the opportunity to thank his supporters in his last game on home soil at 2nd Racers Grand Prix in Kingston. He of course won the race, clocking 10.03 seconds, despite a slow start.

The nine-time Olympic gold medallist has made a name for himself. He does not need to prove anything anymore but accepted that he had never felt this nervous. “The run, it was just ok. I must say it was ok. I don’t think I’ve ever been that nervous running a 100m.”

“Just the atmosphere and the people, the support they came out and give me tonight, it was really nerve racking. I never expected this, I knew it was going to be Big, the stadium was ram packed so thank you guys for coming out and supporting me.”

Bolt’s time of 10.03 to finish the race as the winner was not his best, but good enough to beat a solid field that included Javaughn Minzie of Jamaica, who finished as runner-up.

