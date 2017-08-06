Usain Bolt loses last 100m final at World Athletics Championships, watch video

Usain Bolt of Jamaica with Justin Gatlin of the U.S. after the final. (Source: Reuters) Usain Bolt of Jamaica with Justin Gatlin of the U.S. after the final. (Source: Reuters)

Jamaican legend Usain Bolt’s name will go down the history books as the greatest of all times. On Sunday, he drew curtains to his successful 100m race career but it did not have a fairytale finish as two-time drug cheat Justin Gatlin declared beat the great in the last attempt, taking home the gold after finishing the race in 9.92 seconds.

Bolt was eyeing a fourth gold medal at the World Athletics Championship but ended with a bronze after Christian Coleman finished the race in 9.94 seconds. Bolt let go of silver after finishing a second late. He registered 9.95 seconds in London, the venue for his Olympic record in 2012.

Let’s watch the 100m final race for World Atheletics Championship today #USAINBOLT pic.twitter.com/a55YYTYGYw — ESPNKOREA (@ESPN_MANIA) 6 August 2017

In the semifinals earlier, Bolt only qualified for the finals after finishing second in Heat 3 with a time of 9.98 qualified. He finished only 0.01 seconds slower than Coleman in the third heat. In the end, Coleman’s time of 9.97 seconds was the best of the semifinals with Bolt finishing second.

Other key contenders for the medals were Yohan Blake (10.04 seconds), Gatlin (10.09 seconds). Gatlin matched Coleman’s 9.92 seconds which was the season’s best coming into the Championship. On the same day, Bolt had been beaten twice and it was only the first time in four years that Bolt had been beaten in 100 metres.

