Latest News

Usain Bolt loses last 100m final at World Athletics Championships, watch video

Usain Bolt was eyeing a fourth gold medal at the World Athletics Championship but ended with a bronze after Christian Coleman finished the race in 9.94 seconds. Bolt let go of silver after finishing a second late.

By: Express Web Desk | Published:August 6, 2017 9:05 am
usain bolt, bolt, World Athletics Championship, london, usain bolt 100m, justin gatlin, Christian Coleman, usain bolt final race, athletics, sports news, indian express Usain Bolt of Jamaica with Justin Gatlin of the U.S. after the final. (Source: Reuters)
Related News

Jamaican legend Usain Bolt’s name will go down the history books as the greatest of all times. On Sunday, he drew curtains to his successful 100m race career but it did not have a fairytale finish as two-time drug cheat Justin Gatlin declared beat the great in the last attempt, taking home the gold after finishing the race in 9.92 seconds.

Bolt was eyeing a fourth gold medal at the World Athletics Championship but ended with a bronze after Christian Coleman finished the race in 9.94 seconds. Bolt let go of silver after finishing a second late. He registered 9.95 seconds in London, the venue for his Olympic record in 2012.

In the semifinals earlier, Bolt only qualified for the finals after finishing second in Heat 3 with a time of 9.98 qualified. He finished only 0.01 seconds slower than Coleman in the third heat. In the end, Coleman’s time of 9.97 seconds was the best of the semifinals with Bolt finishing second.

Other key contenders for the medals were Yohan Blake (10.04 seconds), Gatlin (10.09 seconds). Gatlin matched Coleman’s 9.92 seconds which was the season’s best coming into the Championship. On the same day, Bolt had been beaten twice and it was only the first time in four years that Bolt had been beaten in 100 metres.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read
League Table
No.
Team
P
W
L
D
Pts

Aug 04, 201721:00 IST
Mankapur Indoor Stadium, Nagpur
26
Zone A - Match 13
FT
21
Puneri Paltan beat Dabang Delhi K.C. (26-21)
Aug 05, 201720:00 IST
Mankapur Indoor Stadium, Nagpur
36
Zone A - Match 14
FT
22
U Mumba beat Dabang Delhi K.C. (36-22)
Aug 05, 201721:00 IST
Mankapur Indoor Stadium, Nagpur
27
Zone B - Match 15
FT
32
U.P. Yoddha beat Bengaluru Bulls (32-27)
Aug 06, 201720:00 IST
Mankapur Indoor Stadium, Nagpur
VS
Zone B - Match 16
Aug 06, 201721:00 IST
Mankapur Indoor Stadium, Nagpur
VS
Zone B - Match 17
Aug 08, 201720:00 IST
Mankapur Indoor Stadium, Nagpur
VS
Zone A - Match 18

Best of Express

I haven't met R Ashwin but am a fan of his variations in Test cricket 