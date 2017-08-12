Usaint Bolt last race, when and where to watch World Athletics Championship, TV channel, live streaming

Usain Bolt will hope to finish on a high at the World Athletics Championship in his last race before retiring. (Source: AP) Usain Bolt will hope to finish on a high at the World Athletics Championship in his last race before retiring. (Source: AP)

Usain Bolt did not have reason to rejoice when he ran his last individual race at the World Athletics Championship in his pet 100 metres event. The Jamaican looked rusty in the Heats, blaming the equipment, and the semifinals. But in the finals, he was edged by Justin Gatlin and Christian Coleman of the USA despite Bolt running his season best of 9.96 seconds was not good enough to beat the former Olympic medallist Gatlin who ran 9.92 seconds with young and upcoming star Coleman clocking 9.95 seconds.

Thankfully, Bolt could still finish on the up. With the swansong complete in individual races, he has the opportunity to finish on a high with the support of his teammates and by, hopefully, blitzing past the field in the relay race in London at the World Championship. Jamaica recorded a season best time of 37.95 seconds in the 4 X 100 m relay Heats on Saturday and in the finals, Bolt and the rest of the Jamaican team comprising Tyquendo Tracey, Julian Forte and Micheal Campbell will aim to do better than the United States or Great Britain. US team recorded 37.370 seconds (world leading) and will arguably be the top contenders for the gold medal.

Usain Bolt going into the relay events: “We’ll see, we haven’t done any baton changes as yet with the guys, but I feel we are ready. I have talked to Julian Forte (100m semi-finalist) a little bit. I haven’t really talked to the youngsters so we’ll see when it comes to the baton changes, but I’m always excited to run relays and we see what the guys are prepared and ready to do. I have talked to Julian Forte (100m semi-finalist) a little bit. I haven’t really talked to the youngsters so we’ll see when it comes to the baton changes, but I’m always excited to run relays and we see what the guys are prepared and ready to do.”

When is Usain Bolt’s last race?

Usain Bolt’s final race before he calls time on his career will be for Jamaica in the 4 X 100 metres relay. Other countries vying for a bite of the yellow metal will be United States, Great Britain, Japan, Turkey, France, China and Canada. The final of the relay event in the men’s category will be the closing act of the night at 21.50 local time or 02.20 AM (August 13, Sunday morning).

Where is Usain Bolt’s last race?

Usain Bolt’s final race will be at the Olympic Stadium in London. The relay race will be the final event of the evening’s proceedings at the penultimate day of the Athletics World Championship.

What TV channel will air Usain Bolt’s last race live?

Usain Bolt’s last race will be broadcast live on Star Sports Select 2. The entire programme of the World Athletics Championship is being broadcast on Star Sports Select 2 and Select 2 HD.

Where to live stream Usain Bolt’s final race?

Usain Bolt’s last race of his glorious career can be streamed live through the Hotstar App – Star Network’s digital media property.

