Usain Bolt hopes Borussia Dortmund trials will lead to playing for Manchester United, speaks to Sir Alex Ferguson

The greatest athlete to ever run track Usain Bolt, who retired last year, said that he spoke to Sir Alex Ferguson about his biggest dream of playing for Manchester United. The Jamaican also said that he is appearing for trials with Borussia Dortmund in March.

The eight-time Olympic gold medalist has been expressing his desire to play at the Old Trafford for a long time. In an interview to the Express, Bolt said, “In March, we’re going to do trials with Dortmund and that will determine what I do with that career, which way it goes. If they say I’m good, and that I need a bit of training, I’ll do it.”

Bolt added that the idea of playing professional football makes him nervous. “It makes me nervous. I don’t get nervous but this is different, this is football now. It’ll take time to adjust but once I play a few times I’ll get used to it. One of my biggest dreams is to sign for Manchester United. If Dortmund say I’m good enough, I’ll crack on and train hard,” he said.

“I’ve spoken to Alex Ferguson and I told him he needs to put in a good word. He told me if I get fit and ready, he will see what he can do,” added Bolt, who retired in August after his participation in the IAAF World Championships London 2017. The 31-year old didn’t get the best end to his career as he limped off in the 4 X 100m relay final and finished with a bronze medal in the 100m sprint at the Athletics World Championship.

Bolt is the only sprinter to capture 100 and 200 meter track titles at three consecutive Olympics. He holds the world record of 9.58 seconds in the 100m and 19.19 in the 200m – both set in Berlin in 2009.

