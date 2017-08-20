Usain Bolt blew £7,000 post retirement at a bar

Usain Bolt ran his last competitive race at the World Athletics Championship. Usain Bolt ran his last competitive race at the World Athletics Championship.

Usain Bolt and his friends spent a staggering £7,030 in a bar bill following the Jamaican’s disappointing end to his glittering career. One of the most decorated sprinters of all time and his pals drank five bottles of Dom Pérignon Champagne – two of them £940 magnums. He also ordered a bottle of vodka at £570, three bottles of £500 cognac, 23 Red Bulls costing £5.50 each and 18 cans of coke at £2.50 each.

If that wasn’t enough, Bolt showed he’s an extremely generous tipper to splurge £500 cash on top of the 15 per cent service charge which was added to the £6530.23 bill.

Bolt and friends partied at the DSTRKT nightclub in London alongside partner Kasi Bennett and Love Island stars. The partying and clubbing went on for three nights. One partygoer was reported to have said: “He was buying everyone drinks. It descended into a crazy party.”

Bolt also posted a Snapchat video at 5 AM while pouring champagne in his ear and saying: “Don’t judge me. This is what I do. I don’t give a s***.”

Usain Bolt raked up a 7,000 pounds bill at a bar. (Source: Daily Mirror) Usain Bolt raked up a 7,000 pounds bill at a bar. (Source: Daily Mirror)

Bolt didn’t get the best end to his career as he finished with a bronze medal in the 100m sprint at the Athletics World Championship. However he limped off in the 4 X 100m relay final as the anchor runner. However, Bolt – a Manchester United fan – wants another sporting career and hopes to impress the legends of the game when he plays in a charity match for United on September 2. But for that, he has to get fit.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd