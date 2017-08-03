Usain Bolt attends last training session before his last race; see pic

Usain Bolt has dominated the tracks for nearly a decade with a triple-triple achieved in Olympics as he wrapped up gold in the 100m, 200m and 4X100m relay disciplines in three consecutive Olympics. (Source: Reuters) Usain Bolt has dominated the tracks for nearly a decade with a triple-triple achieved in Olympics as he wrapped up gold in the 100m, 200m and 4X100m relay disciplines in three consecutive Olympics. (Source: Reuters)

An era is about to end as Usain Bolt is all set to take part in the last race of his professional career. He will race his final 100m title at the IAAF World Championships this weekend. The Jamaican, who wants to be remembered as the ‘unstoppable’ fastest man in the world, is training hard for the final race of his career.

In his latest post from his official Instagram, Bolt said that he was training for his last race in London. He wrote, “Last Training Session before my last race in London.”

Provided he reaches the final round, which he most likely will, Bolt will aim for gold at the IAAF World Championships in Men’s 100m final at 2.15 am IST on Sunday, 6 August.

“I can’t approach it any different. It’s just a championship, I have to come out here and look at it and deal with it like a championship so I’m just really focused, I’ve been training hard and I’m ready to go,” Bolt said in an interview to Reuters TV.

Bolt has dominated the tracks for nearly a decade with a triple-triple achieved in Olympics as he wrapped up gold in the 100m, 200m and 4X100m relay disciplines in three consecutive Olympics.

