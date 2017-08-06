Usain Bolt closes 100 metres career with bronze medal

Usain Bolt is competing in his final event before calling time next week. (Source: AP) Usain Bolt is competing in his final event before calling time next week. (Source: AP)

Usain Bolt drew curtain on his 100 metres career at the IAAF World Athletics Championship by clinching the bronze medal in London – the venue for his Olympic record in 2012 – by registering a time of 9.95 seconds. He was stunned by an emotional Justin Gatlin of USA and Christian Coleman of USA who took home the gold and silver medals respectively with times of 9.92 and 9.94 seconds. Bolt was eyeing a fourth gold medal at the World Athletics Championship. However he will look to finish on a high next week with the sprint relay team event.

“It wasn’t a perfect race. My start let me down … it’s just one of those things & it happens. It was brilliant, a great career,” said Bolt in an interaction with French TV after the race.

In the semifinals earlier, Bolt only qualified for the finals after finishing second in Heat 3 with a time of 9.98 qualified. He finished only 0.01 seconds slower than Coleman in the third heat. In the end, Coleman’s time of 9.97 seconds was the best of the semifinals with Bolt finishing second. Other key contenders for the medals were Yohan Blake (10.04 seconds), Gatlin (10.09 seconds). Gatlin matched Coleman’s 9.92 seconds which was the season’s best coming into the Championship. On the same day, Bolt had been beaten twice and it was only the first time in four years that Bolt had been beaten in 100 metres.

New British champion Reece Prescod had given the 56,000 crowd a reason to cheer when he blitzed in the last 20 metres to seize automatic qualification for his first major final. But he couldn’t replicate that in the final to finish with 10.17 seconds.

