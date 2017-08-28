Only in Express

US top women’s World Cup lineup joined by Nigeria, Senegal

The top-ranked United States, which qualified as the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics champion, heads the 16-team tournament being played Sept. 22-30 next year in Spain, ranked No. 2. Nigeria and Senegal sealed their places by reaching the AfroBasket final, won 65-48 on Sunday by the Nigerians in Mali.

By: AP | Geneva | Published:August 28, 2017 6:27 pm
World Cup in 2018, Nigeria, Senegal, sports news, basketball, Indian Express The U.S. is the two-time defending champion in a competition rebranded from the World Championship after the 2014 edition. (Source: AP)
Top News

The lineup for the first women’s basketball World Cup in 2018 has been completed by African champion Nigeria and runner-up Senegal.

The top-ranked United States, which qualified as the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics champion, heads the 16-team tournament being played Sept. 22-30 next year in Spain, ranked No. 2. Nigeria and Senegal sealed their places by reaching the AfroBasket final, won 65-48 on Sunday by the Nigerians in Mali.

The U.S. is the two-time defending champion in a competition rebranded from the World Championship after the 2014 edition.

Qualified teams:

Africa: Nigeria, Senegal.

Americas: Argentina, Canada, Puerto Rico, United States.

Asia: Australia, China, Japan, South Korea.

Europe: Belgium, France, Greece, Latvia, Spain (host), Turkey.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read

Best of Express

Live Cricket Scores & Results
Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Points Table
  • Zone A
  • Zone B
No.
Team
P
W
L
D
Pts

Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Schedule
Aug 27, 201721:00 IST
DOME@NSCI SVP Stadium, Mumbai
32
Zone A - Match 50
FT
33
Dabang Delhi K.C. beat U Mumba (33-32)
Aug 29, 201720:00 IST
DOME@NSCI SVP Stadium, Mumbai
VS
Zone B - Match 51
Aug 29, 201721:00 IST
DOME@NSCI SVP Stadium, Mumbai
VS
Zone A - Match 52

Saina Nehwal’s shown courage to come back, but these are matches that need to be won 