US team to be based at Tokyo American Club in 2020 Olympic Games

Tokyo American Club, founded in 1928, is located a short distance from the US Embassy, Tokyo Tower and the Roppongi entertainment district. During the 2020 Games, it will serve as a gathering place for US athletes, families, sponsors and past Olympic legends.

The U.S. Olympic team headquarters will be based at the Tokyo American Club during the 2020 Games. “It’s my great pleasure and honor to announce that in 2020, Tokyo American Club will be the home of USA House in Tokyo,” U.S. Olympic Committee CEO Scott Blackmun told a news conference at the club Wednesday.

Founded in 1928, the Tokyo American Club is located a short distance from the U.S. Embassy, Tokyo Tower and the Roppongi entertainment district. The current facility opened in 2011. During the 2020 Games, USA House will serve as a gathering place for U.S. athletes, families, sponsors and past Olympic legends.

“We like to have a place that has an American look and an American feel where we can come and support our team,” Blackmun said. “It’s excellent in every respect. It’s a great facility in a great location.”

Previous USA Houses have included Collegio de Sao Paolo in Rio and the Royal College of Art in London.

