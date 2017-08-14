US sprinter Allyson Felix breaks Usain Bolt’s record for most medals won in IAAF World Championships

Allyson Felix could also have equalled the record for most Golds had she won the 400m finals. (Source: AP) Allyson Felix could also have equalled the record for most Golds had she won the 400m finals. (Source: AP)

American sprinter Allyson Felix has surpassed Jamaican great Usain Bolt for number of medals won at the IAAF World Championships. Felix was part of the US team that won the women’s 4x400m relay. It was Felix’s 16th career medal at the Championships. Bolt’s career came to an unceremonious end as he was unable to finish the men’s 4x400m relay final due to a hamstring injury that he sustained shortly after collecting the baton.

Bolt still leads the charts for most career gold medals in the World Championships. Allyson Felix broke Usain Bolt’s record of winning the most medals in IAAF World Championships. Felix is only one behind Bolt for number of gold medals won in the competition. Over half of Felix’s medals have come in 4x100m and 4x400m relays. She could also have equalled the record for most Golds had she won the 400m finals. Compatriot Phyllis Francis won that race and she had to settle for a Bronze.

Usain Bolt ended his glittering career in a rather unceremonious fashion at the 2017 World Championships. He could only manage a brozne in the 100m final with Justin Gatlin winning Gold. In the 4x400m final, Bolt was the final man to take the baton for Jamaica. But he could only go on for a few strides before hobbling and falling in a heap on the track due to a hamstring injury. His team mate Yohan Blake blasted the IAAF for making the team wait for an extended period which may have given Bolt some difficulty in remaining warmed up.

