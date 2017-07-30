US set world record to win women’s 4×100 metres medley relay

The U.S. time broke the previous record of three minutes 52.05 seconds. (Source: AP) The U.S. time broke the previous record of three minutes 52.05 seconds. (Source: AP)

The United States set a world record of three minutes 51.55 seconds to win gold in the women’s 4×100 metres medley relay at the world swimming championships on Sunday.

The U.S. time broke the previous record of three minutes 52.05 seconds set by the American quartet at the London 2012 Olympics.

Lilly King breaks 50 metres breaststroke world record

American Lilly King broke the world record for women’s 50 metres breaststroke with a time of 29.40 seconds at the world swimming championships on Sunday.

She broke Lithuanian Ruta Meilutyte’s previous record of 29.48 seconds set by at the 2013 world championships.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App