Union Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore exhorts youths in rural areas to take part in sports

Union Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore said that sports will help in the holistic development of children.

By: PTI | Jaipur | Published:January 29, 2017 9:05 pm
Union Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore on Sunday said that youth in rural areas should be encouraged to take part in sports activities for their holistic development.

While inaugurating Jaipur Mahakhel Kabaddi competition in Jaipur Rural’s Manoharpura, Rathore said such activities will provide opportunities to youths and give them a direction.

Mahakhel will be a year-round affair and sports activities will be conducted in every three-four months.

More than 500 teams including 20 women teams are taking part in the competition.

