Union Cabinet approves revamping of Khelo India Program with wide-ranging interventions

As per the revamped plan, the estimated outlay for the period of 2017-18 to 2019-20 is Rs 1756 crore. The program also aims at mainstreaming sport as a tool for individual development.

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: September 20, 2017 4:02 pm
The twin goals of this plan involve Sports for all and Sports for excellence. (Source: Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports)
The Union Cabinet chaired by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved the revamped ‘Khelo India-National Programmer for Development of Sports’ scheme. The twin goals of this plan involve Sports for all and Sports for excellence. The plan also aims at impacting the entire sporting ecosystem, with wide-ranging interventions

As per the revamped plan, the estimated outlay for the period of 2017-18 to 2019-20 is Rs 1756 crore. The program also aims at mainstreaming sport as a tool for individual development and community development.

Further, each athlete selected under the scheme shall receive an annual scholarship of 5 lakh rupees for 8 consecutive years. 20 universities across the country to be promoted as hubs of sporting excellence. The program also aims to cover about 200 million children in the age group of 10-18 under a massive national physical fitness drive. Apart from this, the program will cover 20 universities across the country to promote as hubs of sporting excellence. Furthermore, it will aim at creating an active population with a healthy lifestyle.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had made his intentions clear of improving the condition of sports in India. Sports Minister Rajyawardhan Singh Rathore had then said that as per his idea, soon a plan “Khelo India” would be prepared and put up in the cabinet for discussion and approval.

