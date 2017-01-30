Undertaker and Goldberg go head-to-head at Royal Rumble, watch video

Undertaker and Goldberg were involved in the Royal Rumble match on Sunday night. (Source: WWE) Undertaker and Goldberg were involved in the Royal Rumble match on Sunday night. (Source: WWE)

Randy Orton won the Royal Rumble on Sunday night but one of the most exciting moments in the 30-man match was when at the fag end of the over-the-top-rope-eliminator, Undertaker and Goldberg were the only two men standing in the ring with bodies lying all around.

As the two legends of wrestling squared up with anticipation rising all around with Goldberg the number 28 entrant and Undertake the 29th, the Phenom tried to go for a choke slam but was prevented in doing so from Rusev and Baron Corbin in the Royal Rumble match. But quickly Goldberg and Undertaker eliminated them and once again the clash was back on.

ALSO READ | Randy Orton eliminates Roman Reigns, wins Royal Rumble

Goldberg was quicker off the blocks and landed a spear on Undertaker. Seeing the window of opportunity, Luke Harper tried to attack Goldberg but the latter turned tables by eliminating him. As Goldberg had his back turned, Undertaker latched on and turned Goldberg over the rope and keep himself alive in the contest.

At this juncture, Chris Jericho, Sami Zayn, The Miz, Bray Wyatt, Orton, Undertaker and Roman Reigns (final entrant) were in the ring. Little by little, the field started to clear until Orton and Reigns were the remaining members in the ring after Reigns removed Wyatt. After delivering an RKO, Orton would go on to eliminate Reigns and climb aloft the ring turnbuckle in typical celebrations.

In the process, he has set up a title clash at the Wrestlemania. This is Orton’s second Royal Rumble win with the previous one coming in 2009.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd