Only in Express
  • Ultimate Fighting Championship strips Jon Jones, reinstates Daniel Cormier as 205-pound champion

Ultimate Fighting Championship strips Jon Jones, reinstates Daniel Cormier as 205-pound champion

Daniel Cormier lost the belt to Jon Jones in a third-round stoppage at UFC 214 in Anaheim, California. Last month, USADA announced Jones had violated the UFC's doping policy with a second positive test.

Published:September 14, 2017 12:07 pm
Ultimate Fighting Championship, Jon Jones, Daniel Cormier, California State Athletic Commission Daniel Cormier (right) lost the belt to Jones in a third-round stoppage at UFC 214 in Anaheim, California. (Source: Twitter)
Top News

The UFC has stripped its light heavyweight title from Jon Jones for the third time and reinstated Daniel Cormier as the 205-pound champion after Jones’ latest failed doping test.

The mixed martial arts promotion announced its decision Wednesday after the California State Athletic Commission changed the result of Jones’ victory over Cormier on July 29 to a no-contest.

Cormier lost the belt to Jones in a third-round stoppage at UFC 214 in Anaheim, California. Last month, USADA announced Jones had violated the UFC’s doping policy with a second positive test.

The California commission made its no-contest ruling after Jones’ backup sample also failed a U.S. Anti-Doping Agency test for the same substance, the banned steroid Turinabol.

Cormier (19-1) has never lost to any opponent except Jones (22-1), the troubled UFC star. Cormier held the light heavyweight title for most of the previous two years while Jones was largely sidelined by disciplinary issues.

The 30-year-old Jones could face a four-year suspension from the California commission for his second failed test, but his representatives have indicated he is expected to appeal the result by arguing that it resulted from a contaminated nutritional supplement, a defense that has worked in previous MMA doping cases.

Jones has a lengthy history of misbehavior. After avoiding serious punishment in previous incidents involving cocaine use and a drunk-driving conviction, he was stripped of his title in 2015 after his involvement in a hit-and-run accident that left a pregnant woman with a broken arm.

He returned to the octagon several months later and reclaimed an interim title while Cormier was injured, but Jones’ belt was stripped again in November 2016, four months after he was pulled from a rematch with Cormier at UFC 200 for failing a pre-fight doping test. Jones served a one-year suspension before returning in July, pronouncing himself wiser and more mature.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
    Most Read
    Live Cricket Scores & Results

    Best of Express

    Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Points Table
    • Zone A
    • Zone B
    No.
    Team
    P
    W
    L
    D
    Pts

    Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Schedule
    Sep 13, 201721:00 IST
    Motilal Nehru School of Sports, Sonepat
    22
    Zone A - Match 76
    FT
    38
    Puneri Paltan beat Haryana Steelers (38-22)
    Sep 14, 201720:00 IST
    Motilal Nehru School of Sports, Sonepat
    VS
    Zone A - Match 77
    Sep 15, 201720:00 IST
    Harivansh Tana Bhagat Indoor Stadium, Ranchi
    VS
    Zone B - Match 78

    Disappointed that no players from India in World XI 