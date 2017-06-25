Ulaanbaatar Cup: Teenager Ankush Dahiya wins gold, Devendro Singh settles for silver

India’s Ankush Dahiya won gold at the Ulaanbaatar Cup boxing tournament in Mongolia on Sunday. (Source: PTI) India’s Ankush Dahiya won gold at the Ulaanbaatar Cup boxing tournament in Mongolia on Sunday. (Source: PTI)

Teenager Ankush Dahiya (60 kg) won gold at the Ulaanbaatar Cup in Mongolia on Sunday as fellow Indian boxer Devendro Singh (52 kg) clinched silver. While Commonwealth Games silver-medallist Devendro lost against Aldoms Suguro in the final, 19-year old Ankush beat Man Choe Chol of Korea to win the tournament in his category on the final day.

However, K Shyam Kumar in the 49 weight category, Mohammed Hussamuddin in the 56 kg category and Priyanka Chaudhary in the 60 kg category lost their respective semifinal bouts. The three Indians are going to return with bronze medals.

King’s Cup gold-medallist Shyam Kumar lost against Rogen Ladon of Philippines through a split verdict. Hussamuddin went down against Bat-Ochir Tumurkhuyag of Mongolia. Priyanka lost her semifinal bout to Korea’s Hye Song Choe, who booked her set to the final in the 60 kg category.

India finished their Mongolia tournament campaign with a gold, silver and three bronze medals. While Devendro had earlier beaten Mongolia’s Gandulam Mungun-Erdene to reach the semifinals, former Asian silver-medallist Ankush took down Radna Tsibikov of Russia in the semifinals.

The 25-year-old Devendro tried to put his best foot forward as he faced the Indonesian in the final bout. Devendro has worked on his fitness, which has reflected on his performances in the course of the tournament so far. The 19-year-old, who is appearing for his second international tournament, will hope to make it big and return with the gold medal. He was promoted from youth to elite level last year.

The 19-year-old Ankush, who made his second international tournament appearance, helped his country return with at least one gold medal. He was promoted from youth to elite level last year.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd