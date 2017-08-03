Latest News

Ukraine pulls 2 athletes from World Championships over rule breach

The Ukrainian Athletics Federation says that Olesya Povkh and Olha Zemlyak have both been removed in connection with "IAAF disciplinary regulations.'' The federation didn't give details of the alleged offences.

Published:August 3, 2017 3:28 pm
Olha Zemlyak was due to compete in the 400 and 4×400 in London. (Source: Reuters)
Ukraine has withdrawn two sprinters from the upcoming world athletics championships over an alleged breach of IAAF rules.

Povkh won an Olympic bronze medal in the women’s 4×100-meter relay in 2012, and had been due to race the 100 and 4×100 at the world championships in London, which start Friday.

Zemlyak was European silver medalist in the 400 in 2014. She was due to compete in the 400 and 4×400 in London.

