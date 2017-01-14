UFC chief offers $25 mln each for Floyd Mayweather-Connor McGregor bout

Earlier this week, Mayweather said he would fight McGregor for a guaranteed 0 million while offering the UFC lightweight champion million and a share of pay-per-view buys. (Source: AP) Earlier this week, Mayweather said he would fight McGregor for a guaranteed 0 million while offering the UFC lightweight champion million and a share of pay-per-view buys. (Source: AP)

UFC president Dana White on Friday weighed in on talk about a possible bout between Floyd Mayweather and mixed martial arts champion Conor McGregor, saying he would offer $25 million to each plus pay-per-view money.

“I’ll tell you what Floyd, here’s a real offer and I’m the guy that can actually make the offer and I’m actually making a real offer,” White said on Colin Cowherd’s “The Herd” radio talk show on FS1.

“We pay you $25 million, we’ll pay Conor $25 million and then we’ll talk about pay-per-view at a certain number. There’s a real offer,” White said.

Despite the sum, the offer is not likely to stir enough interest from Mayweather.

Earlier this week, Mayweather said he would fight McGregor for a guaranteed $100 million while offering the UFC lightweight champion $15 million and a share of pay-per-view buys.

“I’m a businessman and it makes business sense,” the 39-year-old American, who retired in September 2015 after compiling a 49-0 record, told ESPN this week. “Bring him over to the boxing world, and I’ll show him what it’s like.”

Irishman McGregor, the UFC’s biggest pay-per-view draw, has been challenging Mayweather to a showdown for months.

Mayweather, who won world titles in five weight divisions, took home earnings in excess of $800 million over his 19-year boxing career including an estimated $230 million total from his 2015 “Fight of the Century” against Manny Pacquiao.