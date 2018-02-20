U Sports in talks for setting up federation for e-sports

The aim is to create a single internationally and nationally recognised body for India that will positively help shape the future of competitive gaming, the release added. The aim is to create a single internationally and nationally recognised body for India that will positively help shape the future of competitive gaming, the release added.

U Sports founder Ronnie Screwvala and its co-founder and CEO Supratik Sen are in talks with the Union Ministry of Sports and Youth Affairs for creation of a federation for e-sports.

With 206 million gamers, 10 million serious gamers and 300 million e-sports fans across the world, the e-sports segment has grown over the years.

Taking a note of it, Screwvala and Sen are in conversation with the Sports and Youth Affairs Ministry for formation of the E-Sports Federation of India, a media release issued in Mumbai said on Tuesday.



Their plan is to achieve the aim with the endorsement of Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, the release said.

