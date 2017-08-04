Latest News

Two Ukrainians provisionally suspended, miss World Championships

Two female Ukrainian sprinters due to compete at the World Athletics Championships have been provisionally suspended due to doping violations, the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) said on Thursday. Olesya Povkh and Olha Zemlyak were suspended "for the use of a prohibited substance", the AIU said in a statement.

By: Reuters | London | Published:August 4, 2017 12:59 am
Olha Zemlyak, AIU, Indian Express Zemlyak, 27, was due to run in the women’s 400 metres, in which she was a European silver medallist in 2014, and the 4×400 metres relay event. (Source: AP)
Two female Ukrainian sprinters due to compete at the World Athletics Championships have been provisionally suspended due to doping violations, the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) said on Thursday.

Olesya Povkh and Olha Zemlyak were suspended “for the use of a prohibited substance”, the AIU said in a statement. The two will remain suspended until the outcome of the case.

Povkh, 29, was due to run in the women’s 100 metres and the 4×100 metres relay event in which she won bronze at the London Olympics in 2012.

Zemlyak, 27, was due to run in the women’s 400 metres, in which she was a European silver medallist in 2014, and the 4×400 metres relay event.

The championships start in London on Friday and continue until Aug.13

