Two silver, six bronze medals for India at Asian Junior boxing

Satender Rawat lost to Uzbekistan's Almatov Shokrukh in a split verdict, while Mohit went down to Kazakhstan's Togambay Sagyndyk. India thus finished the tournament with two silver and six bronze medals, a creditable performance by the team.

By: PTI | New Delhi | Published:August 7, 2017 5:11 pm
Satender Rawat, Mohit Khatana, Asian Junior Boxing Championships, Uzbekistan India finished the tournament with two silver and six bronze medals. (Source: File)
Gold eluded India as Satender Rawat (80+kg) and Mohit Khatana (80kg) settled for silver medals after losing their final bouts in the Asian Junior Boxing Championships in Puerto Princesa, Philippines today.

Earlier, Ankit Narwal (57kg), Bhavesh Kattimani (52kg), Sidhartha Malik (48kg), Vinit Dahiya (75kg), Akshay Siwach (60kg) and Aman Sehrawat (70kg) had claimed bronze medals.

All of them lost in the semifinals.

