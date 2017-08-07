Two silver, six bronze medals for India at Asian Junior boxing

India finished the tournament with two silver and six bronze medals. (Source: File) India finished the tournament with two silver and six bronze medals. (Source: File)

Gold eluded India as Satender Rawat (80+kg) and Mohit Khatana (80kg) settled for silver medals after losing their final bouts in the Asian Junior Boxing Championships in Puerto Princesa, Philippines today.

Satender lost to Uzbekistan’s Almatov Shokrukh in a split verdict, while Mohit went down to Kazakhstan’s Togambay

Sagyndyk. India thus finished the tournament with two silver and six bronze medals, a creditable performance by the team.

Earlier, Ankit Narwal (57kg), Bhavesh Kattimani (52kg), Sidhartha Malik (48kg), Vinit Dahiya (75kg), Akshay Siwach (60kg) and Aman Sehrawat (70kg) had claimed bronze medals.

All of them lost in the semifinals.

