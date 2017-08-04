Two more Indians enter semis of Asian Junior boxing

Two Indian boxers advanced to the semifinals to assure themselves of medals at the Asian Junior Championships in Puerto Princesa, Philippines on Friday. Ankit Narwal (57kg) and Akshay Siwach (60kg) won their respective bouts to make the last-four stage.

While Ankit defeated Kazakhstan’s Dimitriy Barmin in split 3-2 verdict, Akshay got the better Chinese Taipei’s Lin Yu.

However, three others Indians fell by the wayside after losing their quarterfinal bouts.

Selay Soy (46kg) went down to local favourite Dela Kenneth in a unanimous verdict.

Aman Ghanghas (54kg) was beaten by Japan’s Yura Kenshin 2-3, while Aakash Sai (66kg) lost to Kyrgyzstan’s Dastan Onolbekov.

On Thursday six Indian boxers had entered the semifinals and with Friday’s two wins, the total number of medals assured for Indian stands at eight.

