Two medals assured for India at Strandja Memorial boxing

While two medals are confirmed it was curtains for Manoj Kumar (69kg), who lost in the quarterfinals. (Source: File) While two medals are confirmed it was curtains for Manoj Kumar (69kg), who lost in the quarterfinals. (Source: File)

Indian boxers were assured of two medals at the 68th Strandja Memorial Tournament after Mohamed Hussamuddin (56kg) and Meena Kumari Maisnam (54kg) entered the semifinals of the event in Sofia, Bulgaria.

Hussamuddin, the reigning national champion, defeated Bulgaria’s Dushko Blagovestov to make the last-four stage of the men’s competition.

Among the women, got the better of Singapore’s Efasha Kamarudin to assure herself of a medal. However, it was curtains for the experienced Manoj Kumar (69kg), who went down to Merven Clair of Mauritius in the quarterfinals.

Also bowing out of the last-eight stage were Thomas Meitei Myangbem (64kg), Gaurav (91kg) and Deepak Singh (52kg). While Thomas lost to Bulgaria’s Airin Ismetov, Welshman Kody Davies ousted Gaurav. Deepak was defeated by local favourite Daniel Asenov.

In the women’s competition, Preeti Benwal (60kg) and Monica Saun (75kg) also signed off early from the event following opening losses. Preeti was beaten by Belarus’ Galina Bruyevich, while Monica lost to Chinese Taipei’s Nien-Chin.