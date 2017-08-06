Latest News
  • Two Indian boxers Mohit Khatana and Satender Rawat in final of Asian Junior Championships

Two Indian boxers Mohit Khatana and Satender Rawat in final of Asian Junior Championships

Mohit Khatana will be up against Kazakhstan's Togambay Sagyndyk. Satender Rawat will square off against Almatov Shokrukh in his summit clash. However, the other six Indians in fray lost their last-four stage bouts and had to be content with bronze medals.

By: PTI | New Delhi | Updated: August 6, 2017 9:05 pm
Mohit Khatana, Satender Rawat, Asian Junior Championships, Puerto Princesa Mohit Khatana will be up against Kazakhstan’s Togambay Sagyndyk. Satender Rawat will square off against Almatov Shokrukh in his summit clash. (Source: File)
Top News

Two Indian boxers — Mohit Khatana (80kg) and Satender Rawat (80+kg) — advanced to the finals while six others settled for bronze medals after semifinal defeats in the Asian Junior Championships in Puerto Princesa, Philippines today.

While Khatana defeated Uzbekistan’s Rakhmonov Kamronbek in a 4-1 split verdict, Rawat got the better of Kazakhstan’s Arnur Akhmetzhanov. Both the Indians will be up against rivals from the same countries in the final tomorrow.

Khatana will be up against Kazakhstan’s Togambay Sagyndyk. Rawat, on the other hand, will square off against Almatov Shokrukh in his summit clash. However, the other six Indians in fray lost their last-four stage bouts and had to be content with bronze medals.

Ankit Narwal (57kg) went down to Uzbekistan’s Javlonbek Yuldashev. Bhavesh Kattimani (52kg) was beaten by Kazakhstan’s Sheksen Bibars. Sidhartha Malik (48kg) went down to Japan’s Yano Toshiya, while Vinit Dahiya (75kg) lost to Maksut Kuandyk of Kazakhstan.

In the other semifinal clashes, Akshay Siwach (60kg) lost to Japan’s Reito Tsutsumi while Aman Sehrawat (70kg) was defeated by Iraq’s Saleem Saleh.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read
League Table
No.
Team
P
W
L
D
Pts

Aug 05, 201721:00 IST
Mankapur Indoor Stadium, Nagpur
27
Zone B - Match 15
FT
32
U.P. Yoddha beat Bengaluru Bulls (32-27)
Aug 06, 201720:00 IST
Mankapur Indoor Stadium, Nagpur
40
Zone B - Match 16
FT
20
Bengal Warriors beat U.P. Yoddha (40-20)
Aug 06, 201721:00 IST
Mankapur Indoor Stadium, Nagpur
32
Zone B - Match 17
FT
46
Patna Pirates beat Bengaluru Bulls (46-32)
Aug 08, 201720:00 IST
Mankapur Indoor Stadium, Nagpur
VS
Zone A - Match 18
Aug 08, 201721:00 IST
Mankapur Indoor Stadium, Nagpur
VS
Zone B - Match 19
Aug 09, 201720:00 IST
Mankapur Indoor Stadium, Nagpur
VS
Zone B - Match 20

Best of Express

I want peace at Indo-China border, will return the belt 