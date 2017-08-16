Two cops of Punjab police win medals at WPFG games in United States

Avneet Sidhu had won one gold and one silver medal in 18th Commonwealth Games 2006 held at Melbourne. (Source: SAI Media Twitter) Avneet Sidhu had won one gold and one silver medal in 18th Commonwealth Games 2006 held at Melbourne. (Source: SAI Media Twitter)

Two cops of Punjab police have won six medals in the ongoing World Police and Fire Games (WPFG) at Los Angeles, USA. Olympian and ace shooter Avneet Sidhu clinched one gold, one silver and two bronze medals in different rifle shooting competitions said a release issued by Punjab government.

Sidhu is posted as Deputy Superintendent of Police in Punjab. Assistant Inspector General in Punjab police, Ashish Kapoor won gold medals by trouncing his opponents in both singles and doubles titles, the release said.

Ashish has been All India Police champion in tennis singles events for the last 15 years. The WPEG games started from August 7 and would continue

till August 17.

These games are held after every two years in which officers or officials from police and fire departments from all over the world compete in the different events.

Over 12,000 participants from across the world participated in the sports and fire fighting events during this year. Sidhu had won one gold and one silver medal in 18th Commonwealth Games 2006 held at Melbourne (Australia) and bronze medal in 15th Asian Games-2006 at Doha (Qatar).

Kapoor made the country proud by winning medals for the consecutive fifth time since 2009 in these games. In 2009 at Vancouver, he had won bronze medal in tennis singles. In New York games-2011 he got silver whereas in Belfast, Ireland (2013) and Fairfax USA (2015) he clinched Gold medals, the release added.

