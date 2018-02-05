Twitterati congratulates Philadelphia Eagles on first Super Bowl title

The win capped a remarkable late-season charge for The Philadelphia Eagles. (Source: Reuters) The win capped a remarkable late-season charge for The Philadelphia Eagles. (Source: Reuters)

The Philadelphia Eagles upset the National Football League’s defending champions New England Patriots 41-33 in a back-and-forth clash on Sunday to capture their maiden Super Bowl title. Philadelphia’s Nick Foles went back-and-forth with Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and the defense came through with a turnover when they needed a stop to help their side.

Brady fell incomplete in the end zone as the Eagles claimed their maiden title at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. Jake Elliott nailed at 48-yard field goal with 1:05 remaining to give the Eagles an eight-point edge. Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham punched the ball out of Tom Brady’s clutches with 2:09 left, and Philadelphia defensive end Derek Barnett recovered the fumble.

Foles became the first quarterback in Super Bowl history to catch a touchdown pass when tight end Trey Burton threw a 1-yard pass to him with 38 seconds remaining in the second quarter.

Justin Timberlake took center stage during his Super Bowl halftime performance, as he paid tribute to Prince with a cover of “I Would Die 4 U” while Pink sang the national anthem before the game.

Here are the best reactions to the Eagles claiming their first title:

Brilliant game #SuperBowl — Usain St. Leo Bolt (@usainbolt) 5 February 2018

Playing the Super Bowl last year was indescribable. It changed my life! So excited to see what Justin’s going to do, I know it will be amazing! #SB52 #SuperBowl #Superbowl52 pic.twitter.com/yoaj5aMmKZ — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) 4 February 2018

And a shout-out to my #SuperBowl MVP: this kid who kept his cool under pressure, unlocked his phone and opened his camera app just in time for a selfie with @JTimberlake pic.twitter.com/TJH2Qv9hlA — Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) 5 February 2018

No bets for me tonight haha. Great game 👏🏼 pic.twitter.com/1b9Yvydolg — Genie Bouchard (@geniebouchard) 5 February 2018

What an incredible season for the @Eagles. So happy for Philly and my EP, @EdGlavin. #SuperBowl #Eagles — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) 5 February 2018

Nick Foles heading into free agency like… #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/eSJJkEzSzj — Jonny Loquasto (@JQuasto) 5 February 2018

Great #SuperBowl, congrats #PhiladelphiaEagles. 7 months until the new season really sucks tho ???? — Stu Bennett (@StuBennett) 5 February 2018

Two words. JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE. Wow that was unreal. LEGEND. #SuperBowl — Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) 5 February 2018

