Twitterati congratulates Philadelphia Eagles on first Super Bowl title

The Philadelphia Eagles beat the defending champion New England Patriots 41-33 to claim maiden Super Bowl title on Sunday.

By: Express Web Desk | Published: February 5, 2018 10:05 am
The Philadelphia Eagles The win capped a remarkable late-season charge for The Philadelphia Eagles. (Source: Reuters)
The Philadelphia Eagles upset the National Football League’s defending champions New England Patriots 41-33 in a back-and-forth clash on Sunday to capture their maiden Super Bowl title. Philadelphia’s Nick Foles went back-and-forth with Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and the defense came through with a turnover when they needed a stop to help their side.

Brady fell incomplete in the end zone as the Eagles claimed their maiden title at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. Jake Elliott nailed at 48-yard field goal with 1:05 remaining to give the Eagles an eight-point edge. Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham punched the ball out of Tom Brady’s clutches with 2:09 left, and Philadelphia defensive end Derek Barnett recovered the fumble.

Foles became the first quarterback in Super Bowl history to catch a touchdown pass when tight end Trey Burton threw a 1-yard pass to him with 38 seconds remaining in the second quarter.

Justin Timberlake took center stage during his Super Bowl halftime performance, as he paid tribute to Prince with a cover of “I Would Die 4 U” while Pink sang the national anthem before the game.

Here are the best reactions to the Eagles claiming their first title:

