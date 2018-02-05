Twitterati congratulates Philadelphia Eagles on first Super Bowl title

The Philadelphia Eagles upset the National Football League’s defending champions New England Patriots 41-33 in a back-and-forth clash on Sunday to capture their maiden Super Bowl title. Philadelphia’s Nick Foles went back-and-forth with Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and the defense came through with a turnover when they needed a stop to help their side.
Brady fell incomplete in the end zone as the Eagles claimed their maiden title at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. Jake Elliott nailed at 48-yard field goal with 1:05 remaining to give the Eagles an eight-point edge. Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham punched the ball out of Tom Brady’s clutches with 2:09 left, and Philadelphia defensive end Derek Barnett recovered the fumble.
Foles became the first quarterback in Super Bowl history to catch a touchdown pass when tight end Trey Burton threw a 1-yard pass to him with 38 seconds remaining in the second quarter.
Justin Timberlake took center stage during his Super Bowl halftime performance, as he paid tribute to Prince with a cover of “I Would Die 4 U” while Pink sang the national anthem before the game.
Here are the best reactions to the Eagles claiming their first title:
YES!!!!!!!!!!!! #EAGLES #SUPERBOWLCHAMPS #PHILLY YES!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
— Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) 5 February 2018
Brilliant game #SuperBowl
— Usain St. Leo Bolt (@usainbolt) 5 February 2018
They got him good #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/joWQJ7lgFR
— Mashable (@mashable) 5 February 2018
Playing the Super Bowl last year was indescribable. It changed my life! So excited to see what Justin’s going to do, I know it will be amazing! #SB52 #SuperBowl #Superbowl52 pic.twitter.com/yoaj5aMmKZ
— Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) 4 February 2018
And a shout-out to my #SuperBowl MVP: this kid who kept his cool under pressure, unlocked his phone and opened his camera app just in time for a selfie with @JTimberlake pic.twitter.com/TJH2Qv9hlA
— Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) 5 February 2018
No bets for me tonight haha. Great game 👏🏼 pic.twitter.com/1b9Yvydolg
— Genie Bouchard (@geniebouchard) 5 February 2018
.@Eagles @NFLUK absolutely amazing Super Bowl champs #SUPERBOWL FLY EAGLES FLY. E.A.G.L.E.S 🦅
— Liam plunkett (@Liam628) 5 February 2018
Here’s how @kobebryant reacted to the Eagles win. (via vanessabryant/IG) pic.twitter.com/MuAPY5Lg6z
— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) 5 February 2018
What an incredible season for the @Eagles. So happy for Philly and my EP, @EdGlavin. #SuperBowl #Eagles
— Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) 5 February 2018
Nick Foles heading into free agency like… #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/eSJJkEzSzj
— Jonny Loquasto (@JQuasto) 5 February 2018
Unreal. Super Bowl Champs! #nowords #flyeaglesfly #underdog pic.twitter.com/cWL2QqgSb6
— Lane Johnson (@Lanejohnson65) 5 February 2018
Congratulations @Eagles! #SuperBowl #GameofGames#FlyEaglesFly #Eagles pic.twitter.com/p04iRGGzql
— Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) 5 February 2018
Happening now in #Philly. #Superbowl @DAZN_CA pic.twitter.com/OGNMVUvnl2
— Paulo Senra (@paulosenra) 5 February 2018
Great #SuperBowl, congrats #PhiladelphiaEagles. 7 months until the new season really sucks tho ????
— Stu Bennett (@StuBennett) 5 February 2018
Two words. JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE. Wow that was unreal. LEGEND. #SuperBowl
— Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) 5 February 2018
The Philadelphia #Eagles are Super Bowl Champions.#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/KyzzEiEgHz
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) 5 February 2018
