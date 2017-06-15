Twelve Indian boys selected for NBA camp in China

The boys will be trained by elite players and coaches of NBA. The boys will be trained by elite players and coaches of NBA.

A dozen Indian boys in the age group of 17-18 have been selected to attend an NBA training camp in China from June 18-21. The camp is organised for basketball players in the Asia-Pacific region.

A total of 73 players will attend the camp out of which 12 will be Indians. They will be trained by elite players and coaches of NBA.

Current NBA players Malik Beasley, Andrew Nicholson, Garrett Temple are expected to attend the camp to train the upcoming players. Former WNBA player Zheng Haixia, and assistant coaches Ryan Bowen, Charles Klask, Bob Thornton, and FIBA coach Ronalld Cass will be present to train the players in the 17-18 age-group.

“We are grateful for the continued support of the Chinese Basketball Association, Zhejiang Provincial Sports Vocational Technical Institute, and Nike to provide these elite young players with the opportunity to learn from some of the world’s best players and coaches,” said NBA China CEO David Shoemaker.

Australia, New Zealand and Korea will be sending 10 boys each for the camp. Hosts China will have an additional 21 girls along with 10 boys.

The fourth such camp of its kind is being held after two years. It was held in China the last two times.

Boys from India: Robin Banerjee, Vivek Chauhan, Jagshaanbir Jhawar, Sejin Mathew, Shanmugam Murugan, Riyanshu Negi, Suraj Pathak, Preshit Pawar, Prashant Rawat, Parth Sunil Kumar Sharma, Princepal Singh, Manoj Singh Sisodiya

