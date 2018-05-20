Turkey’s taekwondo players cause uproar after orgy picture leak

Turkish taekwondo players were involved in an alleged orgy. Turkish taekwondo players were involved in an alleged orgy.

The Taekwondo players of the Turkish national team caused a social media uproar after a picture of them participating in an orgy went viral. The Taekwondo team of Turkey is at the centre of the scandal, with the leaked picture showing five representatives of the Turkish national team with a girl in bed, who is also reported to be a part of the Taekwondo women team.

The picture that has gone viral shows five men, all naked, allegedly engaging in sexual activity with a girl as one of them clicks a selfie, that got leaked later and has drawn the ire of Turkish people.

The picture is reported to have been clicked during the World Taekwondo Europe (WTE) European Championships in Kazan, Russia, where the Turkish team finished second winning three gold, four silver and two bronze medals.

The viral image has caused an uproar in Turkey with the many calling for action to be taken against those who have been involved in the incident. Turkish national taekwondo federation has neither confirmed nor denied their athletes’ involvement in the incident.

