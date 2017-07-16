Training ten hours a day to face Vijender Singh, says Zulpikar Maimaitiali

Vijender Singh has seven knockout wins since his pro-boxing debut. Zulpikar Maimaitiali has the same unbeaten record but has lesser knockout wins. (Source: File) Vijender Singh has seven knockout wins since his pro-boxing debut. Zulpikar Maimaitiali has the same unbeaten record but has lesser knockout wins. (Source: File)

WBO Oriental super middleweight champion Zulpikar Maimaitiali is all geared up to “surprise” Vijender Singh and says he is practicing 10 hours a day to make sure that he wins another knockout match.

The Chinese No.1 boxer, Maimaitiali will face WBO Asia Pacific super middleweight champion Vijender for a double title fight at NSCI, Mumbai, which will take place on August 5.

“I take every bout seriously and try to push myself to the limit every time. Vijender will be one of the rivals that I beat, I know his traits and I am preparing accordingly,” Maimaitiali said.

“I am putting in 10 hours every day into training to make sure Vijender is knocked out in the first 2-3 rounds itself. On 5th August Vijender will actually face the toughest opponent in his pro boxing career,” he added.

Maimaitiali said he will focus on his plans which he has made for his fight against Vijender, who has not lost a single match since his debut in 2015.

“My team has watched all his bouts. At this phase, maybe only myself and my coach should understand the training schedule that have been implemented. Vijender will be surprised when I throw punches at him, he thinks I am a kid, but he has no idea who I am,” the Chinese boxer said.

Vijender has played seven knockout matches since his debut in 2015, winning every single match. Whereas, Maimaithali also has the same unbeaten record but has registered lesser number of wins.

“Both of us have no loss record since pro debut, both of us have high ratio of KO. As I said, the pressure should be on his side, as it will be too old for him to suffer and recover from a loss, what will be worse is losing from someone as young as me. He is considered the king of boxing in India, so he has started feeling like a king, its time I get him down onto the ground,” he said.

Olympic quarterfinalists Akhil Kumar and Jitender Kumar along with WBC Asia welterweight champion Neeraj Goyat, Kuldeep Dhanda, Pardeep Kharera, and Dharmendra Grewal will also be seen battling it out in Battleground Asia.

