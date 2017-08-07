Tori Bowie’s dramatic dive at 100m finish line wins her World Championships gold, watch video

Tori Bowie of the U.S. dives at the finish line. (Source: Reuters) Tori Bowie of the U.S. dives at the finish line. (Source: Reuters)

American Tori Bowie dove past Mari-Josée Ta Lou of Côte d’Ivoire at the finish line to win the IAAF World Championships 100m final on Sunday night in London while favourite Elaine Thompson, who is the Olympic champion, finished fifth in 10.98 seconds.

This was Bowie’s first individual championship gold medal and it came a day after Justin Gatlin clinched gold in 100m, leaving behind ‘the fastest man’ Usain Bolt, who was running his career’s last 100m.

There was confusion after the race as Bowie, who came on strong late in the race stumbled across the finish line, earning the win. Even the American did not realise that she had won. She said after the race, “I had no idea. I give all the glory to God. The dive doesn’t feel too good now. But that has saved me at championships in the past. I’ve got a couple of days to recover before the 200 heats so I’ll be okay.”

Similar outcome happened during the Rio Olympics 2016 when Shaunae Miller of the Bahamas dove head-first across the finish line to edge past Team USA’s Allyson Felix for Olympic gold.

Meanwhile, Thompson, who could not believe that she finished fifth, said, “I don’t know what happened. I just wanted to get a good start but they race well. I’ll have to watch the video back because I don’t know what went wrong. I have to give those three girls a lot of credit, so big congratulations to them. I didn’t execute my race which is a shame but I’m healthy.”

