Top USA gymnastics board members resign in wake of abuse case

The chairman, vice chairman and treasurer of USA Gymnastics have resigned.
Paul Parilla, Jay Binder and Bitsy Kelly announced they were stepping down Monday after calls for their ouster by gymnasts who have testified they were abused by ex USAG sports doctor Larry Nassar, whose sentencing hearing continues this week in Michigan. Former Olympians and dozens of others have testified at the hearing.
CEO Steve Penny was forced out last year.
A person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press that U.S. Olympic Committee CEO Scott Blackmun met with Parilla earlier this month and asked for his resignation. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak about the issue publicly.
In a statement, Blackmun said new board leadership is needed because current leaders have “been focused on establishing they did nothing wrong” instead of supporting the abuse victims.
For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App
- Jan 23, 2018 at 5:16 pmDon't know, if there was any astrological predictions, you people knew something ? WHY ARE YOU PEOPLE SO INTERESTED IN ME, FOR SOO LONG ? You are following me since last 8 years. What is it ?Reply
- Jan 23, 2018 at 5:14 pmUS was following me since so long. I suspect they have planted the terror attacks, where I went. It is for sure that it is US which sponsors, terrorist. I strongly suspect that they planted the attacks where I went.Reply